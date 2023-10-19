From Discovery to Delivery: Harnessing Africa’s Oil and Gas Resources

Staff Reporter

CAPE TOWN, October 18 — Across Africa, the monetization of oil and gas resources is advancing hand in hand with the development of cross-border infrastructure, acting as a catalyst for bolstering regional connectivity and propelling energy development and economic growth. A panel discussion at the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 delved into the ever-evolving energy landscape in Africa and the pivotal role of pipeline projects and cross-border infrastructure in shaping the continent’s economic future.

Kicking off the panel discussion, Irene Batebe, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in Uganda, underscored the critical importance of regional integration in advancing pipeline projects.

“The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) serves as an excellent example of successful integration. Collaborating closely with the government of the Republic of Tanzania, we diligently established a robust legal and regulatory framework to provide certainty for the project’s development. This not only assures developers but also financial stakeholders, as a bankable project is essential. Our partnership with the government of the Republic of Tanzania involved both a governmental framework and local domestication through formal post-government agreements to address specific aspects, fostering a unified regional approach,” explained Batebe.

For emerging producers, cross-border pipeline infrastructure is integral.

“In our strategic framework, we placed particular emphasis on providing for third-party access, a critical factor for our neighbouring countries such as the DRC and South Sudan,” Batebe continued.

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) has witnessed a surge in oil and gas potential, with new discoveries in Namibia and the commencement of liquefied natural gas exports in Mozambique.

“The integration of SADC presents an opportunity for the West in terms of gas and power. Namibia’s first Kudu Gas discovery in 1994 and discovery in South Africa in the early 2000s have largely remained untapped due to the absence of a market for gas resources and inadequate infrastructure to harness these valuable resources,” noted Bongani Sayidini, COO of Petroleum Agency SA.

Addressing environmental and human concerns related to the EACOP, Batebe clarified, “There have been claims of evictions of affected persons without their consent, but this is false. Neither the government nor the project developers have compelled the project-affected individuals. We prioritize the welfare of vulnerable groups and the elderly during the resettlement process. Our government valuer assesses the compensation that these individuals rightfully deserve.”

