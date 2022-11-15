World’s largest medical technology fair opens in Germany

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 14 — The world’s largest trade fair for medical technology, MEDICA, opened on Monday in the German city of Dusseldorf.

MEDICA is being held in conjunction with the leading trade fair for suppliers from the medical technology industry, COMPAMED. Both events will run until Nov. 17, offering the public a comprehensive overview of the entire chain of medical products and technologies, as well as the newest innovations.

The events are bringing together more than 5,000 exhibitors from around 70 countries and regions, including 700 from the Chinese mainland, organizers said.

Chinese exhibitors have seized the opportunity to showcase their latest products and services, reach out to new target groups, and examine recent market trends.

SonoScape, a medical manufacturer from the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, said its products had attracted much attention from visitors with its comprehensive and expanding portfolio of imaging technologies.

Chinese manufacturer Lepu Medical also said a platform they developed for artificial intelligence-assisted electrocardiogram analysis received high praise from medical institutions in Germany and France for accurate and comprehensive diagnosis. (Xinhua)