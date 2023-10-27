Trending Now
Home National President Dr. Hage G. Geingob Mourns the Passing of Musical Icon, Axali Doëseb
President Dr. Hage G. Geingob Mourns the Passing of Musical Icon, Axali Doëseb
National

President Dr. Hage G. Geingob Mourns the Passing of Musical Icon, Axali Doëseb

October 27, 2023

NDN Staffer

Windhoek, October 27, 2023 – The President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, has extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mr. Axali Doëseb, a distinguished musical composer, conductor, and an iconic figure in Namibia’s cultural and artistic heritage. Mr. Doëseb, whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the nation, passed away today, Friday, October 27, 2023, at the age of 69.

In a message of solace and sympathy conveyed to Mr. Doëseb’s bereaved family, including his wife, Ms. Amalia Doëses, and his children, President Hage G. Geingob expressed his deep sorrow:

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of Mr. Axali Doëseb, an artist and composer, who played a pivotal role in the composition of our national anthem, ‘Namibia, Land of the Brave.’ His contributions in shaping our nation’s identity are shining examples of his immense talent and devotion. During this trying time of grief for our nation, I extend, on behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Namibia, our most sincere condolences to his wife, Ms. Amalia Doëses, his children, and family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Axali Doëseb’s life journey was one of profound musical brilliance. Born in 1954 in Okahandja, he hailed from a family with a rich musical tradition and emerged as a prodigious talent in the field of music. He holds the distinction of having composed Namibia’s national anthem, “Namibia, Land of the Brave,” a song that has been the embodiment of the nation’s unity and pride since 1991. His contributions extended to conducting the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra, where his artistry resonated deeply with countless hearts. Beyond his musical achievements, he was a revered figure and an advocate for the advancement of Namibian music and culture.

Axali Doëseb’s educational pursuits took him to the Musikschule Herford in Germany, where he earned a degree in music. He continued his academic journey by obtaining a B.A. in Musicology from the University of Marlborough in the United Kingdom. His remarkable legacy in music composition and cultural enrichment earned him acclaim and a lifetime achievement award at the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) in 2014.

Namibia has lost a musical luminary whose influence will endure, and his memory will remain a cherished part of the nation’s artistic heritage.

#AxaliDoëseb #NamibianMusic #NationalAnthem #CulturalHeritage #Condolences

Post Views: 151
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Russia to beef up security following U.S. INF...

February 7, 2019

Namibia aims to represent continent at IFA Fistball...

February 12, 2019

More Than 50 Whales Perish in Tragic Stranding...

July 26, 2023

Feature: Chinese cuisine a boon to Namibian chef’s...

November 16, 2022

Nadal knocked out of Madrid Open semi

May 12, 2019

Copper Queens Face Tough Defeat Against Japan in...

July 22, 2023

NEW NAME FOR GRIQUAS RUGBY TEAM

April 7, 2022

O&L Nexentury Receives Final Permit for Germany’s Largest...

May 17, 2023

Namibia Dairies honoured for quality and consistency

October 25, 2018

Saudi journalist Khashoggi’s son arrives in U.S.: report

October 26, 2018