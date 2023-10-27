President Dr. Hage G. Geingob Mourns the Passing of Musical Icon, Axali Doëseb

NDN Staffer

Windhoek, October 27, 2023 – The President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, has extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mr. Axali Doëseb, a distinguished musical composer, conductor, and an iconic figure in Namibia’s cultural and artistic heritage. Mr. Doëseb, whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the nation, passed away today, Friday, October 27, 2023, at the age of 69.

In a message of solace and sympathy conveyed to Mr. Doëseb’s bereaved family, including his wife, Ms. Amalia Doëses, and his children, President Hage G. Geingob expressed his deep sorrow:

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of Mr. Axali Doëseb, an artist and composer, who played a pivotal role in the composition of our national anthem, ‘Namibia, Land of the Brave.’ His contributions in shaping our nation’s identity are shining examples of his immense talent and devotion. During this trying time of grief for our nation, I extend, on behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Namibia, our most sincere condolences to his wife, Ms. Amalia Doëses, his children, and family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Axali Doëseb’s life journey was one of profound musical brilliance. Born in 1954 in Okahandja, he hailed from a family with a rich musical tradition and emerged as a prodigious talent in the field of music. He holds the distinction of having composed Namibia’s national anthem, “Namibia, Land of the Brave,” a song that has been the embodiment of the nation’s unity and pride since 1991. His contributions extended to conducting the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra, where his artistry resonated deeply with countless hearts. Beyond his musical achievements, he was a revered figure and an advocate for the advancement of Namibian music and culture.

Axali Doëseb’s educational pursuits took him to the Musikschule Herford in Germany, where he earned a degree in music. He continued his academic journey by obtaining a B.A. in Musicology from the University of Marlborough in the United Kingdom. His remarkable legacy in music composition and cultural enrichment earned him acclaim and a lifetime achievement award at the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) in 2014.

Namibia has lost a musical luminary whose influence will endure, and his memory will remain a cherished part of the nation’s artistic heritage.

