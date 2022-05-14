Trending Now
Community

China Town demonstrators due in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Monday

May 14, 2022

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, 14 May 2022 – Seven protestors were arrested on Friday for demonstrating at Windhoek’s China Town following the burning of counterfeit products belonging to Namibians worth over N$5 million.

Six of the protestors were released on Friday evening and warned to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16 May.

Set to appear with them are Commissar Michael Amushelelo of the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF), who handed himself to authorities earlier on Friday after an arrest order was issued by Namibian Police Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga, and Affirmative Repositioning (AR) Activist Dimbulukeni Nauyoma, also arrested on Friday. Both are being detained at the Windhoek Central Prison, according to NEFF’s official Facebook page and other news reports. – Namibia Daily News

