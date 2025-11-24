Trending Now
Home InternationalDisaster Vjesnik building to be demolished after devastating fire, authorities say
Vjesnik building to be demolished after devastating fire, authorities say
DisasterEuropeInternational

Vjesnik building to be demolished after devastating fire, authorities say

November 24, 2025

ZAGREB, Nov. 24 — The Vjesnik building, which was completely destroyed in the devastating fire last week, will have to be demolished, Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets Branko Bacic said in a statement on Monday.

Bacic made the remarks after a meeting with representatives of the City of Zagreb, experts from the Croatian Center for Earthquake Engineering, and other emergency services to assess the building’s structural condition following the fire.

He said the conclusion of the meeting was clear: due to the risk of collapse, the Vjesnik building must be demolished.

Meanwhile, Mario Uros, a representative of the Croatian Center for Earthquake Engineering, said the building needs to be demolished “as quickly as possible.”

He noted that all inspections and tests indicate serious structural damage.

According to local media, two 18-year-old suspects have been arrested for setting the fire and face prison terms of 1-10 years for arson.

The fire broke out at around 23:04 (2204 GMT) on Nov. 17 and was brought under control the next day after burning throughout the night.

The Vjesnik building was one of the tallest in the country. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the fire. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 51
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

AU reaffirms support for stabilization efforts in Somalia...

August 21, 2025

South Africa continues tariff negotiation with U.S.

August 2, 2025

Vietnam receives nearly 10 mln USD in int’l...

October 28, 2025

Torrential rains, flooding leave 7 dead, 7 missing...

November 18, 2025

China Urges US to Abide by One-China Principle

June 19, 2023

Suspects in Russian ex-spy poisoning case appear on...

September 14, 2018

3 dead, dozens injured in Ukrainian shelling of...

October 8, 2025

2022 must be year to end COVID-19, says...

December 21, 2021

All parts of Britain will suffer if there...

January 23, 2019

Nine terror plotters neutralized in Russia’s Dagestan

April 22, 2018
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.