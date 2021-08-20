Trending Now
U.S. Congressional Delegation Visits Namibia.
U.S. Congressional Delegation Visits Namibia.
U.S. Congressional Delegation Visits Namibia.

written by Anna Hepeni August 20, 2021

Windhoek 20 August-A delegation of six Congress members from the U.S. House of Representatives met today with President Geingob to encourage U.S.-Namibia partnership on global health, security, bilateral trade, climate change, racial justice, and other priorities that the two democracies share. At their meeting at State House at 11:00 am, the Congressional delegation had a wide-ranging conversation with President Geingob and top members of the Government.

Congress Woman Bass emphasized the importance of Namibia for the delegation she is leading. While in Namibia, the Congressional delegation will also engage directly with professionals and individuals on issues that affect the United States and Namibia. The Delegation visited a PEPFAR DREAMS program to show support for the fight against HIV/AIDS and for young women at risk. The Delegation also spoke with young professionals, alumni of the U.S.
Embassy’s Mandela Washington Fellowship, to hear from Namibia’s youth and what is important to them. During the two-day visit, the six Congress members also met with members of Parliament, the President’s Advisor on Economic Affairs, senior business leaders, and wildlife conservation experts. Bass has served on the House for Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations for over a decade.

As Chair of the Subcommittee, Congress Member Bass has built coalitions and supported economic growth and partnerships with various African countries. She has travelled to the African continent over 30 times.

marymutonga@namibiadailynews.info
Mary Mutonga

