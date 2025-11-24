Trending Now
1 dead, 2 missing following floods in S. Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal

November 24, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 24– One person has died, and two others remain missing after heavy rains triggered flooding in New Hanover in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Province on Sunday night, the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said on Monday.

The body of a woman in her 40s was recovered in the affected area, the department said, noting that severe weather and flooding have impacted several parts of the province.

Department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila told Xinhua over the phone that search-and-rescue teams have intensified efforts to locate two missing individuals, a man and a woman, who are still unaccounted for.

“Preliminary information indicates that multiple residential properties have been severely damaged or destroyed, with flood-prone informal settlements being particularly hard hit,” he said.

Thulasizwe Buthelezi, a member of the executive council for cooperative governance and traditional affairs in KZN, urged residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, as more rainfall is forecast in parts of the province this week.

He said the provincial government, working with non-governmental organizations, is providing assistance to those displaced by the floods. Namibia Daily News / Xinhua

