Hamas says body of Israeli hostage recovered from central Gaza Strip

Red Cross vehicles drive, after Hamas said that it found the body of an Israeli hostage soldier on Tuesday and prepares to return it to Israel through the Red Cross, in Gaza City, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Uncategorized

November 24, 2025

GAZA, Nov. 24– A Hamas source said on Monday that the body of an Israeli hostage has been recovered from the central Gaza Strip.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that the remains were found during search operations conducted over the past two days north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to the source, the operations involved members of the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, along with teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The source said that the body is being held by the al-Quds Brigades and is scheduled to be handed over to the ICRC, which will then transfer it to the Israeli army later in the day, although no specific time was given.

If the body is handed over, only two bodies of Israeli hostages remain in the coastal enclave, according to Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said that the search for the remaining Israeli hostages continues despite difficulties and complexities.

Qassem urged mediators to pressure Israel to comply with the ceasefire agreement, including reopening the Rafah crossing, and moving to the second phase of the agreement.

He added that Hamas’s delegation is currently in Cairo engaging with ceasefire mediators, demonstrating its seriousness in advancing the next phase.

Qassem also warned that Israeli violations could undermine the ceasefire agreement, a concern Hamas has made clear to mediators during the Cairo talks. Namibia / Xinhua

