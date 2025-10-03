Namibia secures fourth consecutive ICC Men’s T20 World Cup spot

WINDHOEK, Oct. 3– Namibia’s men’s cricket team has secured its spot for the 2026 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

This marks a significant milestone for Namibian cricket, a testament to the team’s consistency and growth on the world stage, Cricket Namibia said Thursday on its website.

The country’s cricket governing body added that the Eagles will aim to replicate and build on their Super 12 finish in 2021. The qualification of Namibia and Zimbabwe from the African pathway finalizes two more spots for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The focus now shifts to the Asia-EAP (East Asia-Pacific) Qualifier, where the last three remaining qualification spots for the 20-team World Cup will be decided.

This final regional tournament will see nine teams – Nepal, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Japan, Qatar, Samoa, and the United Arab Emirates – compete in Oman to complete the lineup for the global tournament. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 54