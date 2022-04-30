Ohangwena man in for raping son

Trending Now
April 30, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

A 60-year-old man from Omushiyo village in the Ohangwena region was arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old son.

According to a police report, the suspect sexually abused the minor child between January and March this year, whenever his wife went to the cuca shops or was visiting neighbours.

Police are meanwhile looking for an 18-year-old man who allegedly raped a three-year-old boy.

The suspect is a neighbour to the victim.

Meanwhile, a resident of Kleine Kuppe in Windhoek was arrested for growing cannabis plants and he will be charged with growing as well as dealing in cannabis.

According to the police report the cannabis, with a street value of N$277 000, was found on Thursday evening at the man’s house.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

