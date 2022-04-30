Football agent Raiola dies at 54

ROME, April 30 — Football agent Mino Raiola has passed away at the age of 54, his family confirmed on Saturday.

Raiola was born in Italy in 1967, before moving to the Netherlands with his family at a young age. After a brief experience as a player, he started his career as an intermediary and became a leading role in the field.

Known as a “super-agent” in the football world, Raiola cooperated with many top players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Gianluigi Donnarumma, while he also pushed for heavyweight transfers such as Pavel Nedved’s move to Juventus and Pogba’s return to Manchester United.

Rumours said Raiola had been in poor health for some time, with some media outlets reporting his death earlier this week, which was then denied.

However, Raiola’s family confirmed his death on Raiola’s Twitter account on Saturday, without revealing further details.

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it,” his family wrote. (Xinhua)