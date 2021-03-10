Namibia to hold swimming championships under strict COVID-19 regulations.

WINDHOEK, March 10 -- A total of 144 Namibia n swimmers will be back in action as of Thursday, for the country's 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Championships. The four-day championships will take place under strict COVID-19 regulations at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek, sponsors Bank Windhoek announced Tuesday. Hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), the event will see swimmers from seven clubs battle it out in 84 events. "We are delighted that we can continue with our national championships, albeit in a slightly different format and without spectators. As a team, we are doing everything we can to ensure that COVID-19 regulations are adhered to accordingly," said NASU executive committee member, Nicky McNamara. "We are proud of the swimmers continued commitment and commend them for their fighting spirit during these challenging times," she added. Meanwhile, the event will not stage any ceremonies or medal presentations on the final day, in adherence to COVID-19 regulations and medals and trophies will be sent to the winning clubs and swimmers. Xinhua