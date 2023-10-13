Benjamin: Namibia ready to prove themselves at Afcon

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 13 — Collin Benjamin, the coach of the Namibian national team, approaches the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with cautious optimism. Recognizing that Namibia may be considered underdogs, he believes his team is driven to prove their mettle after a turbulent period in Namibia’s domestic football scene.

Namibia’s qualification for the Afcon marks their return after an absence since 2019, achieved through two memorable victories against Cameroon in the qualifying rounds. Benjamin holds the belief that his team possesses the potential to advance beyond the group stages for the first time. However, he emphasizes that this will necessitate unwavering commitment, hard work, and discipline.

Benjamin is eagerly awaiting the draw on 12 October, hoping for a favourable outcome. Namibia finds itself in pot four, alongside Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Angola, Tanzania, and The Gambia. The possibility exists that they may be grouped with the likes of Morocco, who are ranked 13th and placed in pot one, or even three-time champions Nigeria in pot two.

Fully aware that Namibia must be at their best to compete with Africa’s premier teams, Benjamin maintains confidence in his squad’s potential to pleasantly surprise. He calls upon the Namibian government to offer increased support for football and encourages his players to deliver a passionate performance at the Afcon.

Namibia’s journey is one marked by resilience and determination. Despite the challenges they’ve faced, their qualification for the Afcon reflects their unwavering commitment to make an impact on the tournament. Benjamin, a coach brimming with passion and ambition, remains confident in his ability to lead Namibia to success.

Source: BBC News