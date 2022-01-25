Venaani Extends Condolences to Endjala Family

WINDHOEK, JAN 25 – Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani on Tuesday issued a statement extending his condolences and sympathy toward the passing on of John Endjala. A statement issued by his office read that Venaani “wishes to extend his heartfelt sympathy on the untimely demise of prominent magnate and outstanding business leader, Mr. John ‘Akapandi’ Endjala.”

Endjala passed away in a Windhoek hospital on Sunday, 23 January 2022, following a battle with a long illness.

“The Honourable Venaani’s thoughts are with the late Mr. Endjala’s family, friends, business associates, employees and members of his network of business partners and leaders. The Honourable Venaani recalls Mr. Endjala as a companiable, respectable and upright individual. He shall be dearly missed for his warm personality, the forthrightness of his engagement and his tutelage. His philanthrophy and humanitarianism are ideals worth emulating.

May his soul rest in perfect everlasting peace.” – NDN Staffer