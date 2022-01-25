Trending Now
Home NationalEducation Education Remains Top Priority in Realising National Development Goals
Education Remains Top Priority in Realising National Development Goals
Education

Education Remains Top Priority in Realising National Development Goals

January 25, 2022

WINDHOEK, JAN 15 – Khomas Regional Governor Laura Mcleod-Katjirua hammered home the fact that education remains top of national priorities for the attainment of national development goals and the ultimate realization of vision 2030. Mcleod-Katjirua was speaking during celebrations of the International Day of Education that was held at Pioneers Park on Monday when she emphasised that interventions must give greater meaning to national development goals and continue to guarantee assurance of the realization of the desired vision.

“We must collectively honour our social contract for education by taking ownership of the course of education to explore renewed means and reliable options to address our common pressing challenges in education such as: Right to education as guaranteed by our supreme law (constitution); Access to education in relation to the annual continuous hectic placement of learners; Quality of our education in terms of rightful curriculum for knowledge and skills transfer; Conducive teaching and learning environment in term of infrastructure development and mutual harmonious relation of all role players (Teachers, learners, parents and partners in education)…”

She also called for the need to address annual availability of bursaries and education supporting programmes and access to tertiary institutions.

The Governor explained the need for a shared endeavor and constant reminding that transformation could only happen if stakeholders joined hands through solidarity and a unity of purpose and mutual understanding.
“Our course of education transformation must be efficient and effective enough for our education to give hope confidence, dignity and to ensure justice, and human rights.”

The findings of the UNESCO new global report on the futures of education entitled “reimagining our futures together” translates the new social contract for education should foster a broad movement encompassing government, civil society, educators, students and youth to mobilize collective intelligence and reimage futures together, building on acts of courage, creativity, care and resistance that each plant seeds of hope. – musa@namibiadailynews.info

 

Post Views: 51
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Roger Federer Foundation, Govt sign agreement to boost...

August 13, 2018

SOUTH AFRICA-JOHANNESBURG-COVID-19-PUBLIC SCHOOL-REOPEN.

February 16, 2021

Kruger wins youth cattle judging contest

September 30, 2021

Building financially empowered youth

September 19, 2017

Katjavivi urges new graduates to contribute to Vision...

April 26, 2018

Government plans to expand feeding programme

April 2, 2019

Chinese government awards scholarships to 39 Namibians

August 23, 2018

STADIO TO HOST INDUSTRY ENGAGEMENT WEBINAR EVIDENCE BASED...

August 18, 2021

Capricorn Group, sponsors Khomas Regional Science Fair 2018

October 25, 2018

Nedbank Awards bursaries worth N$400 000

June 12, 2019

Demo Title

Demo Description

My first Popup

This will close in 20 seconds





100% secure your website.