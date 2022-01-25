Education Remains Top Priority in Realising National Development Goals

WINDHOEK, JAN 15 – Khomas Regional Governor Laura Mcleod-Katjirua hammered home the fact that education remains top of national priorities for the attainment of national development goals and the ultimate realization of vision 2030. Mcleod-Katjirua was speaking during celebrations of the International Day of Education that was held at Pioneers Park on Monday when she emphasised that interventions must give greater meaning to national development goals and continue to guarantee assurance of the realization of the desired vision.

“We must collectively honour our social contract for education by taking ownership of the course of education to explore renewed means and reliable options to address our common pressing challenges in education such as: Right to education as guaranteed by our supreme law (constitution); Access to education in relation to the annual continuous hectic placement of learners; Quality of our education in terms of rightful curriculum for knowledge and skills transfer; Conducive teaching and learning environment in term of infrastructure development and mutual harmonious relation of all role players (Teachers, learners, parents and partners in education)…”

She also called for the need to address annual availability of bursaries and education supporting programmes and access to tertiary institutions.

The Governor explained the need for a shared endeavor and constant reminding that transformation could only happen if stakeholders joined hands through solidarity and a unity of purpose and mutual understanding.

“Our course of education transformation must be efficient and effective enough for our education to give hope confidence, dignity and to ensure justice, and human rights.”

The findings of the UNESCO new global report on the futures of education entitled “reimagining our futures together” translates the new social contract for education should foster a broad movement encompassing government, civil society, educators, students and youth to mobilize collective intelligence and reimage futures together, building on acts of courage, creativity, care and resistance that each plant seeds of hope. – musa@namibiadailynews.info