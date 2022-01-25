Trending Now
Home NationalBanking DBNs Amupolo Promoted to Head of Investments Department
DBNs Amupolo Promoted to Head of Investments Department
Banking

DBNs Amupolo Promoted to Head of Investments Department

January 25, 2022

WINDHOEK, JAN 25 – Previously Acting Head of the Development Bank of Namibia’s (DBN) Investments Department, Hellen Amupolo, has been formally promoted to Head. Since joining the Bank in 2008, Amupolo was instrumental in establishing the Ongwediva branch, and she played leading roles in developing pioneering financing models for renewable energy and delivery of land and affordable housing through public private partnerships (PPPs).

Amupolo’s career trajectory at the Bank began with the position of Business Analyst. As she progressed, she became Northern Regional Portfolio Manager, then Senior Portfolio Manager: Infrastructure and Utilities. Just prior to her appointment to the Head position, she held the position of Senior Investments Manager. Before joining DBN, she held the positions of Acting Chief Economist for the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources and Market Analyst for South Africa Breweries.

Head of the Development Bank of Namibia’s (DBN) Investments Department, Hellen Amupolo

Amupolo is a Chartered Development Finance Analyst who holds a Bachelors in Economics from the University of Namibia and a Masters in Development Finance from the University of Stellenbosch. Moreover, Ms Amupolo’s training includes exposure to a number of structured finance and investment banking interventions during her banking career.

Talking about the role of the DBN Investments Department, Amupolo said it finances large scale enterprises with annual turnover exceeding N$10 million and infrastructure. Infrastructure, whether for energy generation and distribution, water, telecommunication and transport infrastructure creates the necessary base on which large corporate and SME enterprises can anchor their economic activities.

Key focal areas for the Investment Department include transport and logistics, tourism and hospitality, and manufacturing, areas identified in NDP5 as critical for growth of the Namibian economy. The Department also finances initiatives that address structural needs of the economy, such as privately owned solar power generation, and sociological issues such as provision of serviced land and affordable housing.

Going forward, Amupolo said the Bank is consolidating finance for renewable energy and water infrastructure under its climate adaptation facility. The Bank is also investigating new financing programs , and announcements would be made if and when they become feasible.

In addition to her role as Head of DBN’s Investments Department, Hellen Amupolo also serves as Chairperson of the Investment Committee of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia, sits on the Board of the Roads Authority where she serves as Chairperson of the Audit Committee, and she is a member of the Ministry of Finance Public Private Partnership Committee and Review Panel for Public Procurement. – NDN Staffer

 

Post Views: 123
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

STANDARD BANK WARNS AGAINST FAKE BANK GUARANTEE AND...

November 1, 2021

New graduate trainees welcomed at FNB

February 5, 2018

Mbuende joins Nedbank Namibia as Executive: Corporate and...

November 22, 2021

Anti-Money Laundering expert Timmy Munikaseke – A gatekeeper...

April 24, 2019

FNB advises retailers on how to prevent shopping...

November 18, 2021

Nedbank Namibia new headquarters set to be built...

November 26, 2018

The Bank Windhoek Triennial receives over 250 submissions.

February 23, 2021

Bank Windhoek is The Banker’s Bank of the...

December 2, 2021

Bank Windhoek to trade Chinese Yuan

February 19, 2018

Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) supports Omboga powdered...

September 25, 2020

Demo Title

Demo Description

My first Popup

This will close in 20 seconds





100% secure your website.