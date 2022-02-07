Man arrested after stealing N$40 000 from parent

ONDOBE, FEB 7 – A 31 year old man is under investigation for housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft after he made off with N$ 40 000 from a complainant believed to be his parent. The incident happened last Friday at around 16h00.

The man unlawfully and intentionally used an unknown object to force the door open, gain entrance into the complainant’s sleeping room and removed money without consent. The total amount of money was N$40,000.00 and only an amount of N$ 2590-00 was recovered, according to police reports.

Meanwhile, in Ongwediva, a man only realised a few days later that he had been robbed when he noticed a bottle of perfume was missing. The timeline indicated that between Friday 04/02/2022 around 07H30 and Saturday 05/02/2022 around 10H00 at Opoto location, Ongwediva area is when the robbery occurred. The complainant locked his house and left for work on Friday morning around 07H30 and returned back around 20h00.

“When he came back he did not notice anything wrong and just went to sleep. And on Saturday morning around 10h00 when he woke up, he realized that one of his perfume is missing from the wardrobe. He searched around and it is when he discovered that someone broke into his house. It is alleged that the suspect forcefully opened the window and broke the burglars to gain entrance into the house and proceed to forcefully open the rooms to steal. ”

The suspect is said to have stolen a firearm safe together with a firearm, riffle caliber: 22 long riffle, make: Norico, S/N: 0050129 worth N$15000.00, two pairs of suits black and blue worth N$7000.00, two black pairs of official shoes worth N$3700.00 and one perfume (Bugaria) worth N$1200.00, all properties to the total value of N$25600.00. No arrests were made and nor any recoveries.

In Onaanda, an unknown suspect allegedly opened MTC’s tower network cage gate. The incident happened on Saturday 05 February 2022 at about 01h38 at Ondjiina location, Omuthitu gwa lwani village, Elim constituency.

“It Is alleged that the unknown suspect open the MTC Tower Network Cage Gate, entered inside and took four ( 4 ) batteries to the value of N$ 14400.00 without the complainant’s consents. No arrest and recovery were made and Police investigation continues.” – info@namibiadailynews.info