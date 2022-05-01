Trending Now
Home National Three Vehicles crash on Swakopmund Road
Three Vehicles crash on Swakopmund Road
National

Three Vehicles crash on Swakopmund Road

May 1, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

Swakopmund, May 1 — THREE vehicles were involved in an accident between Arandis and Swakopmund at around 00h30 on Sunday morning.

According to a police report issued by Inspector Ileni Shapumba, a VW Passat sedan (Reg N22922W) was travelling towards Swakopmund when the driver tried to overtake a truck, and in the process of doing so, he collided with an oncoming Isuzu (Reg N6108WB).

A Ford vehicle (Reg N212738W) that was following the Passat rammed into the two vehicles that had collided, resulting in a pile-up.

According to Inspector Shapumba, no fatalities were reported although the driver of the Isuzu sustained some injuries.

A case of driving under the influence of alcohol was opened at Arandis against the driver of the VW Passat (CR07.04.2022) and he is expected to appear in court soon.
Shapumba said police investigations into the accident are continuing.

Post Views: 94
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Trump speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan amid tension

January 14, 2019

Namibia registers highest daily number of COVID-19 deaths

July 15, 2021

Point separates top Hockey Premier League teams

September 19, 2017

Namibia’s Herero, Nama tribes say to appeal U.S....

March 8, 2019

Moody’s posits Namibia rating review

September 11, 2018

Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year at...

January 27, 2020

Zimbabwe imposes lockdown in two more districts following...

June 12, 2021

OATF Centre gets fisheries exhibition hall

June 2, 2018

Real Fighters not scared of Arrows: Coach

March 20, 2018

Bank Windhoek hands over its Virtual Relay proceeds...

September 3, 2020