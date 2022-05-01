Three Vehicles crash on Swakopmund Road

By Foibe N Paavo

Swakopmund, May 1 — THREE vehicles were involved in an accident between Arandis and Swakopmund at around 00h30 on Sunday morning.

According to a police report issued by Inspector Ileni Shapumba, a VW Passat sedan (Reg N22922W) was travelling towards Swakopmund when the driver tried to overtake a truck, and in the process of doing so, he collided with an oncoming Isuzu (Reg N6108WB).

A Ford vehicle (Reg N212738W) that was following the Passat rammed into the two vehicles that had collided, resulting in a pile-up.

According to Inspector Shapumba, no fatalities were reported although the driver of the Isuzu sustained some injuries.

A case of driving under the influence of alcohol was opened at Arandis against the driver of the VW Passat (CR07.04.2022) and he is expected to appear in court soon.

Shapumba said police investigations into the accident are continuing.