VACANCY: ASSISTANT PROJECTS COORDINATOR

The Africa Institute for Environmental Sound Management of Hazardous and Other Wastes, based in Pretoria, South Africa, is seeking the services of an Assistant Projects Coordinator on a three-year renewable contract.

The Africa Institute is a regional Centre for the chemicals and hazardous waste multilateral environmental agreements for the English-speaking African countries.

The Assistant Project Coordinator will report to the Project Coordinator and shall assist, amongst others, in the coordination of projects of the Institute, support the website management, develop project proposals and business plans for fundraising purposes, prepare financial reports, review projects outputs and make a recommendation and also coordinate work with the member countries in information dissemination.

Qualifications and Experience:

• A Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science or Natural Science or related field, with a minimum of three years of relevant experience;

• Expertise or proven knowledge and experience in hazardous waste and environmental issues.

Salary: R477 090.00 per annum

Duty Station: Pretoria, South Africa

Qualified Namibians are encouraged to apply.

The closing date is 13th May 2022 @16h30 (CAT)