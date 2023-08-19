Job Opportunity: Executive Director Position at the Africa Institute

ADVERT: The Africa Institute is an Intergovernmental Organization that serves as a Regional Centre for the chemicals and hazardous waste of Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) for English-speaking African countries. The Africa Institute is inviting suitably qualified individuals from member states for the position of Executive Director based in Pretoria, Republic of South Africa, on a three-year Contract, with the possibility of further renewal.
Salary Scale: (R1 269 951.00 per annum)
Qualifications: A Master’s degree in the fields of Environmental Sciences, Environmental Management, Environmental Engineering, or Chemical Engineering. A PhD will be an added advantage.
Skills Competencies.
- Mastering Complexity
- Analytical and strategic thinking; decision-making and initiating action; strong leadership skills
- Engagement
- Teamwork and partnering; effective communication skills.
- Results-driven
- Planning and execution skills; supervision and accountability; innovating and driving for results
- Project and financial management skills
Key Performance Areas.
- Provide strategic leadership to the Africa Institute.
- Mobilise resources for the implementation of MEAs projects in member countries.
- Develop relevant bankable project proposals and submit such to donors or financial mechanisms to facilitate the effective implementation of MEAs in member countries.
- Conceptualize and render relevant effective training and capacity-building initiatives to member and potential member countries.
- Oversee the implementation of projects to facilitate the effective implementation of the chemicals and waste MEAs in member and potential member countries where the projects are implemented.
Experience: A minimum of 8 years experience at the senior management level is required.
For a comprehensive advert for the post, please go to the website of the Africa Institute at www.africainstitute.info
To be considered, applications must be accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, a comprehensive CV and names and full contact details of three referees. Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only. If you have not been contacted after a month after the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.
Applications must be sent to:
The Executive Director
The Africa Institute
Private Bag X447
PRETORIA
0001
Email: nmasha@dffe.gov.za
Enquiries: Ms Neo Masha (+27-12 399 9862)
Closing date: 31 August 2023