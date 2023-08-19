Trending Now
Job Opportunity: Executive Director Position at the Africa Institute

August 19, 2023

ADVERT: The Africa Institute is an Intergovernmental Organization that serves as a Regional Centre for the chemicals and hazardous waste of Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) for English-speaking African countries. The Africa Institute is inviting suitably qualified individuals from member states for the position of Executive Director based in Pretoria, Republic of South Africa, on a three-year Contract, with the possibility of further renewal.

Salary Scale: (R1 269 951.00 per annum)
Qualifications: A Master’s degree in the fields of Environmental Sciences, Environmental Management, Environmental Engineering, or Chemical Engineering.  A PhD will be an added advantage.

Skills Competencies.

  1. Mastering Complexity
  • Analytical and strategic thinking; decision-making and initiating action; strong leadership skills
  1. Engagement
  • Teamwork and partnering; effective communication skills.
  1. Results-driven
  • Planning and execution skills; supervision and accountability; innovating and driving for results
  1. Project and financial management skills

Key Performance Areas.

  • Provide strategic leadership to the Africa Institute.
  • Mobilise resources for the implementation of MEAs projects in member countries.
  • Develop relevant bankable project proposals and submit such to donors or financial mechanisms to facilitate the effective implementation of MEAs in member countries.
  • Conceptualize and render relevant effective training and capacity-building initiatives to member and potential member countries.
  • Oversee the implementation of projects to facilitate the effective implementation of the chemicals and waste MEAs in member and potential member countries where the projects are implemented.

Experience: A minimum of 8 years experience at the senior management level is required.

For a comprehensive advert for the post, please go to the website of the Africa Institute at www.africainstitute.info

To be considered, applications must be accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, a comprehensive CV and names and full contact details of three referees. Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only. If you have not been contacted after a month after the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Applications must be sent to:

The Executive Director
The Africa Institute
Private Bag X447
PRETORIA
0001
Email: nmasha@dffe.gov.za
Enquiries: Ms Neo Masha (+27-12 399 9862)
Closing date: 31 August 2023

