Job Opportunity: Executive Director Position at the Africa Institute

ADVERT: The Africa Institute is an Intergovernmental Organization that serves as a Regional Centre for the chemicals and hazardous waste of Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) for English-speaking African countries. The Africa Institute is inviting suitably qualified individuals from member states for the position of Executive Director based in Pretoria, Republic of South Africa, on a three-year Contract, with the possibility of further renewal.

Salary Scale: (R1 269 951.00 per annum)

Qualifications: A Master’s degree in the fields of Environmental Sciences, Environmental Management, Environmental Engineering, or Chemical Engineering. A PhD will be an added advantage.

Skills Competencies.

Mastering Complexity

Analytical and strategic thinking; decision-making and initiating action; strong leadership skills

Engagement

Teamwork and partnering; effective communication skills.

Results-driven

Planning and execution skills; supervision and accountability; innovating and driving for results

Project and financial management skills

Key Performance Areas.

Provide strategic leadership to the Africa Institute.

Mobilise resources for the implementation of MEAs projects in member countries.

Develop relevant bankable project proposals and submit such to donors or financial mechanisms to facilitate the effective implementation of MEAs in member countries.

Conceptualize and render relevant effective training and capacity-building initiatives to member and potential member countries.

Oversee the implementation of projects to facilitate the effective implementation of the chemicals and waste MEAs in member and potential member countries where the projects are implemented.

Experience: A minimum of 8 years experience at the senior management level is required.

For a comprehensive advert for the post, please go to the website of the Africa Institute at www.africainstitute.info

To be considered, applications must be accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, a comprehensive CV and names and full contact details of three referees. Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only. If you have not been contacted after a month after the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Applications must be sent to:

The Executive Director

The Africa Institute

Private Bag X447

PRETORIA

0001

Email: nmasha@dffe.gov.za

Enquiries: Ms Neo Masha (+27-12 399 9862)

Closing date: 31 August 2023