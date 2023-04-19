VACANCY: PRACTICE ADMINISTRATOR/RECEPTIONIST

TOSCARE O&G Practice is a private Obstetrics and Gynecology practice in Windhoek that invites suitably qualified candidates to apply for the above position.

JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Welcome scheduled patients and assist walk-in patients. Schedule patient appointments. Professional and friendly liaison with the specialists, medical aids, hospital administrative and clinical personnel, the general public, patients and their families. Front desk and reception duties such as receiving all incoming calls, redirecting and taking messages or assisting patients with telephone and general enquiries. Management of payments received for consultations and issuing receipts. Stock takes on consumables and office stationery and re-orders when necessary. Obtaining authorizations from Medical Aids for hospital procedures and specialist consultations. Compiling and forwarding the Specialist’s Theatre List. Open patient files and ensure accurate capturing and regular updates. Any general or ad hoc duties as delegated by the Practice Manager. Protects patients’ rights by maintaining the confidentiality of medical, personal, and financial information.



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Namibian citizen with a National Secondary Senior Certificate & fully proficient in English.

(Proficiency in Afrikaans, German or Portuguese will be an added advantage)



2 years of working experience with Medical Aids or within the healthcare industry will be an

added advantage. A high degree of customer care, self-motivation, diligence, honesty and willingness to learn. Have a friendly, helpful and trustworthy manner with well-developed interpersonal, communication and organizational skills. A high-level user of standard business computer systems and software including Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook. Work experience at Elixir will be an added advantage. A willingness to work over weekends and overtime as operationally required.



Updated CV to detail work experience and email address of references.

Interested candidates meeting the above-mentioned requirements are invited to apply by submitting their application at Erf 118, John Meinert Str, Windhoek-West; Enquiries: 061 307 999

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted and must be willing to submit themselves to the interview and the selection process. Must be ready to start work ASAP. No personal documents will be returned.

CLOSING DATE: 28 April at 12h00 am