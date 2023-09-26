Uruguay Makes Changes in Starting Lineup for Must-Win World Cup Clash Against Namibia

Staff Reporter

LYON, FRANCE, Sept. 26 — Uruguay’s rugby team is gearing up for a crucial World Cup encounter against Namibia, and they have made strategic changes to their starting lineup. Carlos Deus and Diego Arbelo are set to step onto the field, replacing Ignacio Peculo and Tomas Inciarte.

Carlos Deus, who showcased his prowess with a try in Uruguay’s warm-up victory over Namibia last month, will take over the number eight position, a change from Ignacio Peculo. Meanwhile, Diego Arbelo is entrusted with the role of tighthead prop, filling the shoes of Tomas Inciarte.

In the backline, Felipe Arcos Perez, who also made his mark with a try against Namibia in the warm-up match, will make his tournament debut in place of Tomas Inciarte. Additionally, Bautista Basso will be taking up the right-wing position, replacing Gaston Mieres.

It’s worth noting that nine of the starting players were part of the victorious 26-18 encounter against Namibia in Montevideo at the beginning of August.

Uruguay’s coach, Esteban Meneses, anticipates a fierce set-piece battle and is determined to disrupt Namibia’s attempts to gain front-foot ball and unleash their backline. “Their scrum, lineout, and maul are their strengths,” he pointed out. “They play a very physical game, but we are well-prepared for that challenge. We understand the task at hand and are ready to defend against it while launching our own attacks.”

Uruguay’s captain, Andres Vilaseca, sees this match as a significant opportunity to secure a victory following promising performances, despite losses to France and Italy in Pool A. Vilaseca acknowledged the historical significance, saying, “Uruguay has only won three games in the history of the World Cup, and this perhaps adds some pressure on our side. There are a lot of people talking about the good performances we are having at this World Cup, but the truth is that if we do not win against Namibia, we won’t confirm this great progress.”

**Uruguay Starting Lineup:**

– Mateo Sanguinetti

– German Kessler

– Diego Arbelo

– Felipe Aliaga

– Manuel Leindekar

– Manuel Ardao

– Santiago Civetta

– Carlos Deus

– Santiago Arata

– Felipe Etcheverry

– Nicolas Freitas

– Andres Vilaseca (Captain)

– Felipe Arcos Perez

– Bautista Basso

– Baltazar Amaya

**Replacements:**

– Guillermo Pujadas

– Facundo Gattas

– Reinaldo Piussi

– Juan Manuel Rodriguez

– Eric Dosantos

– Agustin Ormaechea

– Felipe Berchesi

– Juan Manuel Alonso

Uruguay’s quest for a win against Namibia is pivotal to their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the World Cup. They currently sit in third place in Pool A, trailing second-placed Italy by two points and group leaders France by four points.