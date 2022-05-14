Botswana-Namibia 2027 AFCON bid takes shape

WINDHOEK, May 14 — Botswana Sports Minister Tumiso Rakgare has called on the Confederation of Southern Africa Football associations (COSAFA) to support the Botswana-Namibia (BONA) 2027 Africa Cup of Nations hosting bid.

Rakgare spoke at the BONA 2027 AFCON Bid dinner hosted at Daan Viljoen, Windhoek, Namibia by the Namibia Ministry of Sports on Friday ahead of the COSAFA Annual General Meeting AGM that takes place on Saturday in Windhoek.

“We are calling on your support when the time comes for the decisions on this matter. We want to count on your support, as this will indeed help the region to grow”, states Rakgare.

Namibia’s Sports Minister Agnes Tjongarero also called on the regional football bloc to rally behind the bid.

Chairperson of the FIFA Normalisation Committee for Namibia, Bisey Uirab, promised the gathering that his team would ensure that make things were right for Namibian football.



“We are fortunate to be around at this very crucial stage. After a month in charge we now have to make sure we get the situation back to normal, learning from your advice and support to carry this AFCON hosting dream to reality,” stated Uirab.

Rakgare revealed that the two governments will announce their joint bid team before the end of May 2022.

COSAFA will elect a new Executive Committee at its General Assembly on Saturday, and Angola Football Federation President, Artur Almeida e Silva, is the only candidate for the role of COSAFA President, while the President of the Comoros Football Federation, Said Ali Said Athouman, is the only nomination for Vice-President.

Also attending the General Assembly will be various invited guests, including the President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, and the organisation’s General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba. (Xinhua)