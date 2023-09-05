Trending Now
Sports

Warriors Roar Back: Zimbabwe Prevails 5-4 in Thrilling Match Against Namibia

September 5, 2023

NDN Staffer

Harare, Sept. 5 — Zimbabwe’s triumphant return to competitive football occurred on Monday, as they clinched a thrilling victory over Namibia, prevailing 5-4 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time.

The occasion for this exciting match was the celebration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration, marking Zimbabwe’s first international game since January 2022. FIFA had suspended the national team due to allegations of third-party interference in the local game’s administration.

The Warriors couldn’t have asked for a better start, with Mthokozisi Msebe finding the net in just the second minute. However, Namibia fought back and levelled the score in the 33rd minute through Jackson Eliakim. They then took the lead in the 64th minute when Edward Kambanda struck.

Zimbabwe showcased their resilience, equalizing again in the 80th minute courtesy of Farai Banda, forcing the match into a penalty shootout. The Warriors displayed composure and determination, ultimately securing victory with Walter Musona netting the decisive penalty.

This win serves as a significant morale boost for Zimbabwe, setting the stage for their upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers. Coach Sunday Chidzambga expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, praising their tenacity and spirit.

“I’m very pleased with the way the boys performed,” he remarked. “They demonstrated incredible determination and resilience, never giving up even when we trailed. Our victory was well-deserved.”

With their sights now firmly set on the CHAN qualifiers, scheduled to commence in October, the Warriors are determined to build on this success. In Group A alongside Botswana, Mozambique, and Malawi, Zimbabwe boasts a formidable squad of local talent. They aim to make a lasting impression in the tournament and secure qualification for the finals, slated to take place in Algeria in 2024.

