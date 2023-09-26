Namibia target World Cup breakthrough against Uruguay

Staff Reporter

LYON, FRANCE, Sept. 26 — Namibia’s rugby team is set to make seven strategic changes to their starting lineup as they gear up for their final Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Uruguay in Lyon on Wednesday. Unfortunately, one of these changes is due to the absence of their captain, Johan Deysel.

Coach Allister Coetzee has singled out this fixture as the opportunity to end his team’s undesirable record streak of 25 consecutive losses in the World Cup since their debut in 1999.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Coetzee emphasized the importance of this match, stating, “It is up to us and how we are going to finish this one. The players know what a win means for the country; it can change a lot. So we will show up.”

Namibia will have to do without their experienced centre Johan Deysel, who received a red card in the 96-0 loss to France last week for a dangerous tackle on Antoine Dupont.

Coetzee expressed his regret at the situation, saying, “It’s an unfortunate situation. I’m sure he would have loved to be captaining the last game, but I’ve got no doubt in my mind that Tjiuee (Uanivi) will do a great job. He’s been captain before, he’s part of the leadership group, and he’s an experienced player.”

The other changes in the lineup are primarily injury-related, as playing four matches in 18 days poses a considerable challenge for any tier-two country.

With prop Johan Coetzee and wing Gerswin Mouton being the only players to have started all four matches in France, Alcino Izaacs takes on the outside centre role in place of Deysel, forming a midfield pairing with Danco Burger.

Cliven Loubser transitions from flyhalf to fullback, replacing Andre van den Berg, while Tiaan Swanepoel reclaims the number 10 jersey. Damian Stevens steps in as the scrumhalf.

Former Australia international Richard Hardwick returns as the number eight, shifting Prince Gaoseb to the flank, and Uanivi joins the back row.

Namibia faced a 26-18 defeat to Uruguay in Montevideo last month, and Coetzee believes that a long-awaited World Cup win is within reach.

“They’re a quality side. They’ve got a good set-piece, a very disruptive maul defence,” he noted. “I know we’re in for a tough one. They’ve got the best possible team available, and it’s only their third match. We will have to be at our best. The big thing about this is, it’s anyone’s game.”

**Namibia Starting Lineup:**

– Ben Smith

– Eugene Jantjies

– Johan Coetzee

– Adré Uanivi (Captain)

– Ruan Ludick

– Prince Gaoseb

– Richard Hardwick

– Tjiuee Uanivi

– Damian Stevens

– Tiaan Swanepoel

– Alcino Izaacs

– Danco Burger

– Darryl de la Harpe

– Gerswin Mouton

– Cliven Loubser

**Replacements:**

– Obert Nortjé

– Lesley Klim

– AJ de Klerk

– Wian Conradie

– Christof Lamprecht

– PJ van Lill

– Justin Newman

– André van den Berg