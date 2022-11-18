Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Ugandan troops in final preparations before deployment to eastern DRC
Ugandan troops in final preparations before deployment to eastern DRC
Africa

Ugandan troops in final preparations before deployment to eastern DRC

November 18, 2022

KAMPALA, Nov. 18 — The Ugandan military contingent is making final preparations before deployment to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where it will join counterparts from East African nations.
The Ugandan military spokesperson’s office tweeted on Thursday saying the troops were in the final touches before deployment under the East African Community (EAC) Regional Force.
“The force is currently undergoing final mentoring before they are inserted into eastern DRC to join their Kenyan counterparts already in Goma,” the spokesperson’s office said.
The deployment of the EAC Regional Force in eastern DRC follows a decision endorsed and adopted by regional leaders at the third EAC Heads of State Conclave on Peace and Security in eastern DRC held in the Kenyan capital Nairobi in June.
The regional force will conduct operations within the eastern DRC to contain the threats by rebel groups. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ugandan army marks 41st founding anniversary

February 7, 2022

Lightning kills 14, wounds 140 in church in...

March 12, 2018

South African finance minister backs new Zimbabwean currency

January 18, 2019

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio takes the...

March 18, 2021

(Special for CAFS) Tanzania to connect natural gas...

May 21, 2018

Botswana targeting two medals at Tokyo Olympics

July 16, 2021

S. African electoral body probes double voting allegations

May 9, 2019

Mozambican leader urges efforts against terrorism, COVID-19

February 3, 2021

DR Congo military says several army positions attacked...

May 25, 2022

Cotton farmers in Benin are on a one-month...

March 26, 2021