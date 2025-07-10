UNEP warns of climate change risks to older persons, ecosystems

NAIROBI, July 10 — Extreme weather events linked to global warming have exposed older persons and fragile ecosystems to significant risks, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) warned in a new report released Thursday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

In its seventh edition, the UNEP’s Frontiers Report said that rising global temperatures present an existential threat to the survival of older adults.

According to the report, climate change is likely to escalate the melting of icecaps, resulting in widespread release of disease-causing pathogens such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses.

The 2025 edition also highlighted the reemergence of banned chemicals and persistent organic pollutants in the environment and food chain due to flooding.

In addition, the report sounded an alarm over the risk of ageing dams to downstream fishing communities and pristine landscapes, adding that the removal of obsolete and unsafe water reservoirs has intensified in Europe and North America.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said the Frontiers Report endeavors to delve into and spotlight emerging planetary threats, and propose some policy interventions required to turn the tide.

“All these emerging issues require careful attention and proactive action. I call on policymakers to read this issue of the biennial Frontiers Report and take forward its findings to protect people, nature and economies from threats that will only grow with each passing year,” Andersen added. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 39