Drool-worthy entertainment to enjoy this Popcorn Day on DStv

WINDHOEK, Jan. 18 — Popcorn Day on 19 January is a fun annual celebration of our all-time favourite snack that we love to crunch on alongside a chilling thriller, side-splitting comedy, or action-packed sports match. Plus, it pairs perfectly with family and friends – no one will say no to a bowl of this deliciousness and special quality time.

Whether you like it sweet or savoury, buttered, caramelised, vinegar-drenched, or plain, there’s no denying that popcorn is a crowd-pleaser and has been for centuries. In fact, it is said that 16th century Aztec Indians donned popcorn-lined ceremonial headdresses to honour their god of rain and fertility, Tlaloc. Popcorn was also the original breakfast of champions and was enjoyed ground with milk, long before cereals were developed.

Offering a wide range of the best local and international content, GOtv urges you to take full advantage of Popcorn Day by rounding up your nearest and dearest to enjoy quality entertainment and a big bowl of the good stuff, of course.

Here are our suggestions for what to watch based on your favourite popcorn flavour.

If you’re a big fan of butter…

We bet you’ll have a soft spot for The Charm of Love – a charming rom-com that will hit you right in the feels. Art historian Maddie goes on an adventure of a lifetime to uncover the legendary Lover’s Stone, but she ends up discovering a whole lot more than she bargained for in the form of handsome islander Fitz.

Don’t miss this feel-good favourite on Wednesday, 19 January at 06:35 CAT on M-Net Movies 4, GOtv Channel 3.

If you love salt and vinegar…

You’ll definitely resonate with larger-than-life TV personality Wendy Williams, host of popular talk show The Wendy Williams Show. The charismatic broadcaster and businesswoman aren’t afraid to get a bit salty as she shares her honest and often-hilarious opinions on the hottest entertainment news, interviews celebrity guests, and offers tough-love advice to her beloved audience.

Tune in for all the spice on Wednesday, 19 January at 13:50 CAT on BET, GOtv Channel 21.

If sour cream and chives are your jam…

A powerful flavour combo deserves an equally impressive show hosted by a dynamic duo. Presented by the golden-voiced DNA Twins, Music Buzz takes a deep dive into the exciting world of Naija’s music scene. Featuring diverse talent, its unique mix of sounds will perfectly match your distinct popcorn taste.

Catch it on Wednesday, 19 January at 18:30 CAT on Africa Magic Family

If you can’t decide between sweet and salty…

Not your run-of-the-mill wedding show, OPW: The Remix is a spin-off with a difference. Based on the hit series Our Perfect Wedding, this entertaining show spotlights the most memorable, laughable, and down-right outrageous moments from OPW’s 500 episodes. You’ll get all the lovey-dovey sweetness and a good dose of drama and dilemmas too.

Join in on the fun on Wednesday, 19 January at 18:30 CAT on HONEY, GOtv Supa

