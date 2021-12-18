Ukrainian army gets 3,000 units of weaponry in 2021

KIEV, Dec. 18 — The Ukrainian Armed Forces received more than 3,000 units of weaponry and military equipment in 2021, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Friday, citing the country’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Speaking at the parliament, Shmyhal said that some 2,000 missiles and ammunition units, as well as 3.6 million artillery pieces, have been supplied to the Ukrainian army since the start of the year.

Besides, Ukraine received several unmanned aerial vehicles and two patrol boats as a part of international military support, Shmyhal said.

Last year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies received more than 4,000 units of domestically-produced weapons and military equipment from the country’s state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom. – XINHUA