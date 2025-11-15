Trending Now
Germany adds 150 mln euros to new Ukraine aid package
Europe

Germany adds 150 mln euros to new Ukraine aid package

November 15, 2025

BERLIN, Nov. 15 — German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday announced that Germany will contribute an additional 150 million euros (174.3 million U.S. dollars) to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a NATO framework that enables allied countries to finance U.S. weapons for Ukraine.

Pistorius made the announcement at a joint press conference with several other European defense ministers. The new pledge follows Germany’s earlier contribution of 500 million U.S. dollars to the PURL mechanism in August.

Reaffirming Berlin’s long-term support for Kyiv, Pistorius said Germany plans to provide more than 11.5 billion euros in aid for Ukraine in 2026.

According to the German Federal Foreign Office, Germany has made available or earmarked roughly 40 billion euros in military assistance as of September 2025.

On Thursday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In addition to discussions on continued support for Ukraine, Merz emphasized Germany’s expectation that Ukraine advance its anti-corruption efforts and rule-of-law reforms.

The two leaders also addressed concerns over the rising number of young Ukrainian men leaving the country for the European Union, according to a statement from the German government. (1 euro = 1.16 U.S. dollar). (Xinhua)

