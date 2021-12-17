Number of daily COVID-19 cases in Namibia increases drastically

WINDHOEK, Dec. 17 — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Namibia has exceeded the 1,000 mark within the last reporting cycle as the country recorded 1,257 daily infections, Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services said on Friday.

The number of admissions which is gradually approaching 200 countrywide is putting pressure on the hospitals at a time when most healthcare workers are supposed to take a rest with their families, according to a statement of the ministry.

“This is a meteoric increase within a short period of time. Of great concern is the fact that out of 175 admissions, only two are fully vaccinated.”

“Even of greater concern is that all fifteen admissions in the ICU are not vaccinated. Most of these admissions in ICU could have been avoided had the individuals concerned been vaccinated,” the ministry said. – XINHUA