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Ukraine says it strikes Russia’s communication, military, logistic facilities
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Ukraine says it strikes Russia’s communication, military, logistic facilities

June 22, 2026

KIEV/MOSCOW, June 22– Ukraine said Monday it had struck Russian military, communications and logistics facilities while accusing Moscow of attacking foreign-flagged merchant ships in the Black Sea and killing a crew member.

The Ukrainian General Staff said its forces hit the Dubna space communications center in the Moscow region, the Kavkaz port in the Krasnodar region, two car ferries used to supply Russian troops, a Voronezh plant producing electronics for the Iskander and Kh-101 missiles, a drone operator training ground, and a bridge.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defenses destroyed 301 Ukrainian drones overnight over its territories. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 84 drones were shot down near the capital, with no casualties or damage reported.

Ukrainian officials said Russian drones struck three foreign-flagged civilian ships overnight, killing an Egyptian crew member aboard a Panama-flagged bulk carrier. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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