Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Tunisian president thanks China for long-term development support
Tunisian president thanks China for long-term development support
Africa

Tunisian president thanks China for long-term development support

December 8, 2022

TUNIS, Dec. 7 — Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday spoke highly of the cooperation between Tunisia and China, expressing his gratitude for China’s long-term assistance for Tunisia’s development.
During his meeting with outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Zhang Jianguo, Saied said the Tunisia-China friendship has a long history and remains ever new over time.
New opportunities for the development of relations between the two countries will present themselves with the convening of the first China-Arab States Summit, the president added.
Saied stressed that Tunisia is willing to work together with China to enrich the connotation of bilateral friendship and promote the upgrading of bilateral ties.
He also thanked Zhang for his contributions to the development of bilateral relations and the friendship between the two peoples.
For his part, Zhang said China and Tunisia have always understood and supported each other on issues of mutual core interests and concerns.
China is willing to join hands with Tunisia to drive bilateral relations to a new level, the ambassador added. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 63
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

8 children killed in explosion in Sudan’s Omdurman...

March 24, 2019

Despite the pandemic, shout “WE ARE ONE” for...

December 1, 2021

Tunisian president receives China’s Huawei delegation

April 5, 2019

South Africa Foreign minister Dr. Naledi Pandor to...

July 12, 2021

Ethnic conflicts kill over 160 in DR Congo’s...

March 12, 2018

Uganda’s economic recovery slows down as COVID-19 cases...

February 16, 2021

Number of IDPs in Cameroon’s troubled Anglophone regions...

April 5, 2019

S. African rescue team search for missing people...

April 15, 2022

Three die in building collapse in Burundi’s capital...

March 17, 2018

Libyan navy rescues 120 migrants off western coast

April 24, 2018