Tunisian president thanks China for long-term development support

TUNIS, Dec. 7 — Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday spoke highly of the cooperation between Tunisia and China, expressing his gratitude for China’s long-term assistance for Tunisia’s development.

During his meeting with outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Zhang Jianguo, Saied said the Tunisia-China friendship has a long history and remains ever new over time.

New opportunities for the development of relations between the two countries will present themselves with the convening of the first China-Arab States Summit, the president added.

Saied stressed that Tunisia is willing to work together with China to enrich the connotation of bilateral friendship and promote the upgrading of bilateral ties.

He also thanked Zhang for his contributions to the development of bilateral relations and the friendship between the two peoples.

For his part, Zhang said China and Tunisia have always understood and supported each other on issues of mutual core interests and concerns.

China is willing to join hands with Tunisia to drive bilateral relations to a new level, the ambassador added. (Xinhua)