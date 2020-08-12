Namibia to revert to Stage 3 of National Lockdown

Windhoek, Aug 12-During the statehouse press briefing held today at 3pm, Namibia confirmed 3,406 cases. The novel Coranavirus has shown that it does not discriminate, and has continued to take lives both globally and nationally. His Excellency Hage Geingob, and the various ministers that attended todays’ briefing, stress the importance of adhering to the preventative measures put in place to curb the further spread of Covid-19. This includes wearing your mask properly, meaning it should cover your nose and mouth, sanatizing on a regular basis and adhering to social distancing.

Dr Kalumbi Shangala provided the measures that came, reverting from stage 4 to stage 3.The measures which have been approved as part of the national strategy and , which will apply from today midnight (00:00) until midnight 28th August 2020, include the following:

All the regions in Namibia will go back or remain in stage 3 under the Covid-19 State of Emergency. The current measures applicable to Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis are now applicable to Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth. In addition individuals are restricted from travelling out of these towns unless it is for emergencies and they can afford to quarantine at own costs Public gathering have been reduced to 10 persons. Trading hours for the sale of alcohol will be from 12pm to 6pm during the weekdays, and from 9am to 1pm on a Saturday. Windhoek, Rehoboth, Okahandja as well as the other restricted areas are bound to 8pm-5am curfew. Alternatively put, individuals within these areas will be restricted from moving during these hours. Grade 12, 11 and 10 learners will continue with classes, however Universities’, vocational institutions and other tertiary institutions’ will not have face to face classes, rather they will revert back to online classes. Restaurants in the restricted areas mentioned in paragraph 2 will only operate on a take away basis. Gambling houses, bars and nightclubs are strictly prohibited.

Given the abovementioned, it is clear that these measures were not easily decided upon. The aim is curb the further spread of Corona Virus in Namibia and to preserve the lives of Namibians. It is against this background that we as a nation should all contribute individually and collectively to the prevention of further spread of Covid-19.