Uganda calls for calm after confirmation of local Ebola cases

KAMPALA, May 23 — Uganda’s Ministry of Health on Saturday urged the public to remain calm after the East African country confirmed three new Ebola cases, including its first two local transmission cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to five since the index case was reported on May 15.

In a statement issued here, the ministry said two of the newly confirmed cases resulted from local transmission — a driver and a health worker who had contact with the index case, a Congolese national who died at a hospital in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, after entering the country while infected with Ebola.

The ministry said the second and fifth confirmed cases were also nationals of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The Ministry of Health urges all members of the public to remain calm, vigilant and continue to observe all recommended preventive measures,” the statement said, adding that early treatment significantly improves the chances of survival.

According to the ministry, efforts are underway to promote surveillance, case management, contact tracing and public awareness to contain the outbreak and safeguard public health.

All contacts linked to the confirmed cases have been identified and are being closely monitored and followed up by response teams, the ministry said.

Earlier this week, Uganda announced a series of preventive measures to curb the possible spread of the disease, including suspending flights to and from the DRC, halting cross-border public transport services and closing border markets.

Senior officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, together with WHO representatives from the DRC, South Sudan and Uganda, met in Kampala with the incident management team to strengthen cross-border coordination on the Ebola response and reinforce regional solidarity.

Kasonde Mwinga, WHO representative in Uganda, told foreign envoys in Kampala that Uganda’s resilience, experience and people-centered approach remain key strengths in containing the outbreak.

“Together, with urgency, alignment and solidarity, we can contain the outbreak, prevent further spread, and safeguard health security across the region and beyond. Now is the time to act swiftly, collectively and decisively,” she said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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