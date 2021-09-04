Ua-Ndjarakana call it quits with SWAPO.

Windhoek,4 September

Executive Director in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana, announced his resignation from the ruling Swapo party.

Ua-Ndjarakana joined the party 39 years ago. According to unconfirmed sources Ua- Ndjarakana had quit the SWAPO Party because the way his childhood friend and family member, the late Kazenambo Kazenambo, was treated by the SWAPO party lately as they ignored his political credentials and sacrifices during liberation struggle of Namibia.

Kazenambo was dropped as Minister by President Hifikepunye Pohamba because of being outspoken and his predecessor Hage Geingob also followed suit though he fought hard putting Geingob to power but the moment he came to power, Geingob distanced himself from the majority of those who supported him as his politics strategy,

Geingob’s political tactics of ignoring his vividly campaigners into his government paid heavy duties during the 2019 presidential elections when he had fallen from obtaining 87% during previous elections to a merely 56%. Some of his critics continue accusing him of bringing the SWAPO party down and they are busy campaigning underground that Geingob does not appear again on bailout paper as this might make SWAPO loose power.

Furthermore Ua-Ndjarakana, resigned from the party due to its handling of the genocide negotiations.

Ua-Ndjarakana said the Swapo-led government has for the past 31 years not cared or taken action to address the plight of the people emanating from the genocide.

German soldiers killed approximately 65 000 Herero and 10 000 Nama people in the 1904 – 1908 campaign after a revolt against land seizures by colonists in what historians and the United Nations have long called the first genocide of the 20th century.

“When we raised these issues in the highest echelons of the ruling party, we were viewed as noisy and mad people,” said Ua-Ndjarakana.

