U.S. House to vote to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14 -- The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send the Senate two impeachment articles against President Donald Trump, allowing a long-awaited trial to begin, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday. In a closed-door gathering with Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday morning, Pelosi detailed her plan to move on Wednesday to appoint the House managers, a team of lawmakers who will prosecute the case against Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, according to a New York Times report, citing officials in the room who spoke on condition of anonymity. The timetable means that the House managers would ceremonially walk the articles of impeachment from the House chamber to the Senate well later in the day Wednesday, formally presenting them and prompting a trial to commence, said the report. The proceeding will be only the third time a U.S. president has been put on trial in the Senate. Xinhau