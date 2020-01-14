UNAIDS chief hails Ugandan leader in fight against HIV/AIDS

KAMPALA, Jan. 14 -- The Executive Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima on Tuesday hailed Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni for his contribution in the HIV/AIDS fight in the east African country. Byanyima, according to a State House statement issued here, said Museveni has led efforts in fighting HIV/AIDS and driving the awareness campaign in the country. The UNAIDS chief was meeting Museveni at State House Entebbe, about 40km south of the capital Kampala. She urged Uganda to place efforts on messages of prevention if the war against the pandemic is to be won. "Prevention has not had much attention. It needs to be boosted. For example, there are medicines that can be taken when at high risk of infection. Not enough people know about this," she said. Byanyima added that focus could also be placed on specific groups that are at high risk of infection or transmission. Museveni told Byanyima that the laws and regulations guiding the operations of the Uganda Aids Commission, the state agency charged with fighting the pandemic, would be reviewed to ensure smooth and effective operations at the agency. The UNAIDS Chief, who also led a delegation, briefed Museveni on the upcoming International Conference on AIDs and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA). Uganda won the rights to host the 21st edition of ICASA, which will take place next year, 2021. Xinhau