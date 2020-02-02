Tanzanian authorities arrest 71 illegal immigrants from different countries

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 2 -- At least 71 illegal immigrants from different countries have been arrested by Tanzanian immigration authorities following a one-week operation, an official said on Sunday. Shaaban Hatibu, head of Immigration Department in Mbeya region, said the aliens were found working in the country's southern highlands region of Mbeya without valid residence and work permits. "The Immigration Department in collaboration with the police launched an operation in plantations owned by investors, in mining sites and in residential areas where the illegal immigrants were arrested," Hatibu told a news conference. Hatibu said six Tanzanians were also arrested during the operation for helping the aliens to enter into the country without valid permits. He said some arrested illegal immigrants will be repatriated to their countries of origin, others will be fined, and some of them will be charged in courts for illegal stay. Xinhua