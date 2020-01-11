S. Africa calls for peaceful resolution to U.S.

CAPE TOWN, Jan. 11 -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a peaceful resolution to the rising tension between the United States and Iran, his office said on Friday. The president had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Thursday to express South Africa's appeal for a peaceful and just resolution, Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said. Ramaphosa conveyed to Rouhani South Africa's condolences over the killing of Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq by a U.S. military strike on Jan. 3. Ramaphosa expressed his deep concern at the U.S. military action which has led to increased tension and created conditions for retaliation. He called on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and conduct themselves in accordance with the rule of international law. Xinhau