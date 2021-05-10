U.S. expresses “serious concerns” about situation in Jerusalem

WASHINGTON, May 10 — U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday expressed “serious concerns” to his Israeli counterpart about the situation in Jerusalem, the White House said in a statement.

In his phone call with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, Sullivan “also reiterated the United States’ serious concerns about the potential evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood,” said the statement.

Hundreds of Palestinians were injured in the past few days during clashes with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem and other Palestinian territories.

The clashes were sparked by the Israeli restrictions on Palestinian Muslims in East Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan and a plan to evict some Palestinian families from a neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

Israel seized the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war. It annexed East Jerusalem shortly after the war, claiming it part of the Israeli capital. (Xinhua)