Only 2 commercial vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz on Monday: Kpler

Tehran, Sept.22 — Only two commercial vessels navigated through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, a further decline from 10 vessels the day before, the latest data from maritime data firm Kpler showed on Tuesday.

According to the data, commercial vessels that transited the Strait of Hormuz that day were a bulk carrier loaded with mineral products and flying the Panamanian flag, and a bulk carrier flying the Liberian flag.

However, the figure did not include vessels that might have passed through the strait with their automatic identification system (AIS) switched off to avoid detection.

The Strait of Hormuz is a global energy-transportation chokepoint. It previously handled approximately one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and refined-product shipments and was also an important route for liquefied natural gas transportation.

Before the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, around 125 large commercial vessels could pass through the strait every day, including oil tankers, gas carriers, bulk carriers, and container ships.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that Iran has clearly conveyed its conditions through intermediaries. Unless those conditions are met, Iran’s legitimate rights are recognized, and U.S. commitments are fulfilled, there is no possibility of returning to the previous negotiating state or reopening the Strait of Hormuz.(Namibia Daily News/ CCTV)

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