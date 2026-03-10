Azerbaijan sends Iran relief following presidential talks

BAKU, March 10– Azerbaijan has dispatched a convoy of humanitarian aid to support the essential needs of the Iranian people after the two countries’ presidents talked over the phone, the Azerbaijan State News Agency reported on Monday.

The shipment comprises approximately 30 tons of food products, including flour, rice, sugar, drinking water and tea, along with around 2 tons of medicines and medical supplies.

The aid was organized following a telephone conversation on Sunday between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

During the call, Aliyev once again expressed his condolences “over the death of numerous civilians in the recent events in Iran,” and stressed the importance of investigating Thursday’s drone attack on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave, according to a statement by the Azerbaijani Presidency. Tehran has denied involvement in the incident and said it would conduct a thorough probe. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

