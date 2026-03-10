Trending Now
Home International Azerbaijan sends Iran relief following presidential talks
Azerbaijan sends Iran relief following presidential talks
International

Azerbaijan sends Iran relief following presidential talks

March 10, 2026

BAKU, March 10– Azerbaijan has dispatched a convoy of humanitarian aid to support the essential needs of the Iranian people after the two countries’ presidents talked over the phone, the Azerbaijan State News Agency reported on Monday.

The shipment comprises approximately 30 tons of food products, including flour, rice, sugar, drinking water and tea, along with around 2 tons of medicines and medical supplies.

The aid was organized following a telephone conversation on Sunday between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

During the call, Aliyev once again expressed his condolences “over the death of numerous civilians in the recent events in Iran,” and stressed the importance of investigating Thursday’s drone attack on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave, according to a statement by the Azerbaijani Presidency. Tehran has denied involvement in the incident and said it would conduct a thorough probe. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 53
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Earthquake disrupts education for over 157,000 students in...

September 8, 2025

Chinese researchers develop advanced air quality model for...

December 23, 2025

U.S. arbitrary seizure of foreign vessels serious violation...

December 22, 2025

S. Korean president warns civilian drone incursion into...

January 10, 2026

Ukraine, Russia trade strikes on energy supply facilities

October 20, 2025

Venezuela denounces U.S. “aggression” after Trump’s post concerning...

November 30, 2025

20 killed, many injured as bus catches fire...

October 24, 2025

Ukraine strikes Russian airbase in Voronezh Region

July 5, 2025

UN chief urges immediate, decisive actions against climate...

November 7, 2025

Russia’s strike ruins Ukraine’s eastern air command post:...

January 20, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.