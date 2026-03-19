U.S. dollar ticks down

NEW YORK, March 19 — The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Thursday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, dropped 0.87 percent to 99.222 at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT).

In late New York trading, the euro climbed to 1.156 dollars from 1.1516 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.3404 dollars from 1.3341 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 157.83 Japanese yen, lower than 159.41 Japanese yen in the previous session. The U.S. dollar increased to 0.7905 Swiss francs from 0.7902 Swiss francs, and it added to 1.3727 Canadian dollars from 1.3701 Canadian dollars.

The U.S. dollar declined to 9.318 Swedish Kronor from 9.3346 Swedish Kronor. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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