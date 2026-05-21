Why Local Realities Matter in Sustainable Finance

By Joachim Komeheke

Windhoek, May.21 — As development challenges intensify, financial performance alone will not deliver durable outcomes. Investments across the public and private sectors must also generate measurable environmental or social benefits that support long-term economic stability.

Why this matters in Namibia

This shift is especially relevant for Namibia, where fiscal constraints limit the state’s ability to fund solutions at scale. Well-designed projects that attract private-sector participation canstrengthen livelihoods, build climate resilience, and improve environmental outcomes.

Local realities: translating views from North to South

A recurring gap in global sustainable finance is the lack of attention to local context. What qualifies as “sustainable” in the global North may not translate clearly in the global South setting, and imported solutions that overlook local conditions often underperform. Namibia illustrates why context-sensitive design is essential.

Although classified as an upper-middle-income country, Namibia remains among the most unequal economies globally, with a Gini coefficient estimated between 0.56 and 0.59 (Namibia National Development Report, 2019; Sustainable Development Goals Baseline Report Namibia, 2019).

This classification also shapes the concessional finance landscape for Namibia, often reducing the number of funding sources and instruments the country can access, despite these limitations not necessarily reflecting on-the-ground development realities and needs.

Aggregate income thresholds mask persistent exclusion. In Namibia, sustainable finance cannot be framed only as an environmental agenda; it must also address structural inequality and service gaps. Some initiatives may not align strongly with environmental goals yet still qualify as sustainable because of the social and developmental value they create.

What “sustainable” looks like on the ground

Namibia has made progress in mobilising external funding, largely for environmental priorities. Given the scarcity of concessional resources, future efforts should place greater emphasis on projects that combine environmental aims with strong social value and credible private-sector participation.

Because environmental and social outcomes are closely linked, public resources should be used strategically to crowd in private capital where it can scale impact. For externally funded interventions, solutions should be co-developed with the private sector to reflect market conditions, improve bankability, and create clearer pathways for long-term participation.

Done well, this can address environmental and social constraints together while aligning with national development priorities. Projects implemented should therefore take a more circular, multiplier-based approach, ensuring that spin-off opportunities emerge and generate broader economic impact.

For example, renewable energy projects should not only deliver clean energy but also create social and economic value during the construction phase, while enabling communities that benefit from the energy infrastructure to develop revenue-generating opportunities that support localised economic activity, particularly in Namibia’s sparsely populated regions.

This direction is reflected in Namibia’s National Development Plans, particularly NDP 6, which adopts a more integrated approach by embedding environmental and social considerations alongside private-sector collaboration in the national agenda. It recognises that sustainable growth depends on coordinated solutions that tackle multiple constraints at once.

Reality of Sustainable Finance

Integrating local realities can improve bankability when projects are paired with the right mix of instruments. Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and development funds increasingly favour initiatives that combine private-sector participation with clear environmental and social value, especially where commercial viability alone is not enough to attract investment.

Blended finance can still be difficult to unlock when eligibility criteria and fiduciary requirements do not match local market conditions or institutional capacity. These constraints can exclude domestic financial institutions despite their stronger understanding of local development needs. Development partners should therefore structure funding conditions and project eligibility more flexibly so that finance supports local priorities, rather than forcing projects to fit predefined frameworks.

Joachim Komeheke Bank Windhoek’s Sustainable Finance and ESG Analyst

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