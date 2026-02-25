Brunei’s CPI down 0.2 pct in January

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb. 25 — Brunei’s consumer price index (CPI) in January 2026 dropped by 0.2 percent year on year, local media reported.

According to the Borneo Bulletin on Wednesday, Brunei’s Department of Economic Planning and Statistics attributed the decrease mainly to a 0.3 percent drop in the non-food index.

However, the food and non-alcoholic beverages index registered a 0.2 percent increase. On a month-on-month basis, the CPI fell by 0.7 percent in January 2026 compared to December 2025.

This decline was primarily driven by a 0.9 percent decrease in the non-food index, while the food and non-alcoholic beverages index edged up by 0.1 percent. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

