Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia DPRK’s air force to receive new strategic military assets: top leader
DPRK’s air force to receive new strategic military assets: top leader
AsiaInternationalPoliticssocial issues

DPRK’s air force to receive new strategic military assets: top leader

November 30, 2025

PYONGYANG, Nov. 30– The top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) said on Friday that the Korean People’s Army (KPA) air force “will be given new strategic military assets and entrusted with a new important duty,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, attended celebration events held on Friday to mark the 80th founding anniversary of the KPA air force, the report said.

Kim said that the expectations of the WPK and the country for the air force which “will play a role in the exercise of the nuclear war deterrent” are very high, adding that the air force “should resolutely repulse and control all sorts of espionage acts and possible military provocations of the enemies to encroach upon the sovereign airspace of the DPRK with the overwhelming spiritual strength and offensive spirit.”

The top DPRK leader also watched the demonstration flight by the air force and conferred the Order of Kim Jong Il, the highest order of the DPRK, on the KPA air force, the report added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 81
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hungary’s first female President Novak inaugurated

May 15, 2022

U.S., Ukraine draft “updated and refined” peace framework...

November 24, 2025

Deaths from blasts in Russian city hit 13

October 27, 2025

China, U.S. engage in candid, in-depth, constructive communication...

September 15, 2025

Netherlands to deploy Patriots, NASAMS and anti-drone systems...

September 30, 2025

Russia confirms Syria intercepted Israeli missiles

January 20, 2019

Elon Musk leaving U.S. gov’t role

May 30, 2025

China regrets UNSC Syria sanctions draft fails to...

November 7, 2025

China Brand Fair opens again in Budapest

June 9, 2023

Iran confirms seized oil tanker in Gulf over...

November 15, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.