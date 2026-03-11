Trending Now
U.S. forces in S. Korea preparing to relocate THAAD interceptors to Middle East

March 11, 2026

SEOUL, March 11 — U.S. forces in South Korea were preparing to relocate interceptor missiles of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to the Middle East, a local newspaper said Wednesday.

An unidentified high-ranking South Korean government official was quoted by Dong-A Ilbo as saying that the THAAD interceptor missiles had been moved to the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, about 70 km south of the capital Seoul, from Seongju county, North Gyeongsang province.

It was seen as the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) making preparations to redeploy the missiles to the Middle East, another official noted.

According to the Washington Post, the Pentagon was moving parts of a THAAD battery from South Korea to the Middle East while drawing from its supply of Patriot interceptors in the so-called Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said at a meeting on Tuesday that while South Korea expressed its opposition to the USFK withdrawing air defense weapons for its own military needs, the Asian country was not able to fully enforce its position. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

