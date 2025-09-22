Trending Now
Two-state solution only feasible way to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict: Kremlin
International

Two-state solution only feasible way to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict: Kremlin

September 22, 2025

MOSCOW, Sept. 22 — Russia believes that a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine would end the fighting in the Middle East, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when commenting on the recognition of Palestine by a number of Western countries.

“We remain committed to the fundamental resolutions of the UN Security Council and adhere to the international consensus on resolving the Palestinian Israeli issue on the basis of a two-state solution,” Peskov said.

He added that Moscow regards this solution as the “only feasible way” to resolve the current conflict, noting that “the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict is perhaps in the most acute and tragic phase of its entire history.”

The Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has resulted in the deaths of over 65,200 people and injuries to more than 166,000 others.

On Sunday, Britain, Australia, Canada and Portugal announced their formal recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state.(Xinhua)

