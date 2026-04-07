Australian PM to visit Singapore for fuel supply talks

CANBERRA, April 7– Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday announced he will travel to Singapore within days for fuel supply talks.

Albanese said in a statement that he will visit Singapore from Thursday through to Saturday to meet with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and continue discussions on securing trade in “essential supplies,” including petroleum oils.

He said that Singapore is Australia’s largest supplier of refined petroleum products and Australia is Singapore’s second-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas.

Speaking to reporters in Canberra, Albanese said that Australia’s fuel supply is currently secure amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, but that the federal government is working to build more resilience into the system.

“The visit follows Australia and Singapore’s joint commitment to keep fuel flowing between both countries and to work together to strengthen energy supply chain resilience,” he said.

Albanese said that fewer fuel stations across Australia were experiencing supply shortages on Tuesday than prior to the Easter holiday period and thanked Australians for their efforts to conserve fuel. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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